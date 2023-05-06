Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected

Indian singer, songwriter and composer Anuv Jain is scheduled to perform live in Dhaka on 1 June at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) hall.

It was announced during the 'Rock N Rythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta' event at the ICCB hall on a large screen on 5 May. 

Triple Time communications and Adventor Communications will jointly organise the event. The companies announced the news from their respective Facebook pages as well. 

Jain has become well-known for emotional song lyrics and tunes. He is recognised for songs 'Baarishein' and 'Alag Asmaan'. 

Jain's upcoming performance in Dhaka has created a buzz among his Bangladeshi fans.

