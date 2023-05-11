'Anuv Jain Live in Dhaka' ticket prices out

After much anticipation, "Anuv Jain Live in Dhaka" concert ticket prices have been announced through a joint statement by Adventure Communications and Triple Time Communications. The announcement was made through Adventor Communications official Facebook page Wednesday night (10 May).

Triple Time Communications and Adventor Communications will jointly organise the event.

"The most anticipated time is over. Here's the ticket price of "Anuv Jain Live In Dhaka". Tickets will be available on Tickify Website!" the post read.

"Here's a reminder that Tickify is our only ticketing partner for "Anuv Jain Live in Dhaka," the post added.

The general ticket is pierced at 1800 BDT Front row and the VIP seating is priced at 4500 BDT.

Jain's upcoming performance in Dhaka has created a buzz among his Bangladeshi fans.

Jain has become well-known for emotional song lyrics and tunes. He is recognised for songs like "Baarishein", "Alag Asmaan", and "GUL."