Anjan Aich’s film ‘Agamikal’ set to release on 3 June

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 10:42 am

A psychological thriller, the film follows the story of a protagonist who is framed for murder. It is a tale of love, lies and deceit. 

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 10:42 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

'Agamikal' is set to be released on 3 June, which was announced at a press conference on Saturday.

A psychological thriller, the film follows the story of a protagonist who is framed for murder. It is a tale of love, lies and deceit. 

Directed by Anjan Aich, the film stars Mamnun Hasan Emon, Zakia Bari Mamo, Suchona Azad, Tultul Chowdhury, and Tariq Swapan. 

"I'm celebrating my birthday at a press conference for the first time in my life. It goes to show how much I love this team and the movie," said Emon. "I didn't come to be a hero, I came to be an actor." 

