Animes: Arnob Da saw me on YouTube. That is how I got discovered

Habibullah Siddique
02 March, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 11:12 am

Animes Roy. Photo: Manob Mitra
Stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, Animes Roy started a YouTube channel in early 2020 that would go on to change his life. He would upload his renditions of folk music, as well as original songs of his own making. His music would later catch the attention of established singer-composer Shayan Chowdhury Arnob.

"Arnob Da saw me on YouTube. That is how I got discovered," said Animes. 

The announcement of Coke Studio Bangla was met with a lot of speculation on social media. The show, however, silenced its critics on 23 February by releasing their first track 'Nasek Nasek'. The track was originally written, composed by Animes. He belongs to the Hajong community, an ethnic group from Northeast India and northern parts of Bangladesh. 'Nasek Nasek' was sung in the local dialect of his people. Animes performed the track on the show alongside Pantho Kanai, Faizan Rashid Ahmad Buno and a plethora of talented musicians.  

Animes Roy. Photo: Manob Mitra
"I was very happy to be able to sing in my local dialect," he said. "When Arnob Da asked me if I knew any song in our dialect, I had told him that I write and compose my own songs. He listened to several tracks and selected this one."

Animes grew up in the Bagajhara village of Dhubaura, a sub-district of Mymensingh. He belongs to a family of singers. "My father and grandfather used to sing. My mother sings as well. Music was a big part of my childhood," he said. In the family of three brothers and a sister, Animes and his siblings were introduced to music by them. "They are our first and only masters," he added.

Animes later went on to study music at Nazrul Islam University, and is presently completing his Master's Degree in folk music.

Prior to his Coke Studio Bangla Fame, Animes had also performed a song written and composed by him at IPDC's 'Amader Gaan'.

Animes has been active writing, composing, and performing music regularly on his YouTube channel. His song 'Boro Loker Beti Lo', performed alongside his nephew Priyom, has also received several 'shares' on Facebook. 

Animes will be releasing more of his music in the coming days. He said, "My upbringing, education, and dreams revolve around music. I can't really imagine a life without it. Please pray for me so that I can do this right."

 

 

 

 

