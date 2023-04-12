Anil Kapoor steals show in Jeremy Renner-led docuseries

12 April, 2023, 06:40 pm
Anil Kapoor steals show in Jeremy Renner-led docuseries

12 April, 2023, 06:40 pm
Anil Kapoor stars in ‘Rennervations’. Photo: Collected
Anil Kapoor stars in ‘Rennervations’. Photo: Collected

Smartly titled Rennervations, the show co-directed by Zach Merk and Rupert Smith follows the actor as he teams up with four different charities around the world to help restore vehicles which can be used for community service.

Renner is easily outshined by some of his celebrity friends that he calls along the way, particularly by Anil Kapoor- whose presence in the second episode focused around the arid lands of Rajasthan, exudes the much-needed frankness and ease to make the episode the most memorable out of the lot. 

Renner, who owns a collection of decommissioned government vehicles, ranging from buses to fire trucks, informs of his lifetime passion with vehicles and automobiles and how he has been adding these giant trucks at a yard near his house. 

Rennervations builds on this passion to put it into a noble cause, as the actor teams up with local volunteers, experts and charities to "repurpose, re-imagine and renovate" these vehicles for communities from Nevada to Illinois in USA, to Rajasthan in India and Los Cabos in Mexico.

Here he is real in the way he is perceived as someone trying to understand community problems around the world and setting a timeline around which the decommissioned trucks can be transformed into a dance floor or provide drinking water through installing purifiers in the truck. 

 

