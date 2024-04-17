Angry Rantman dies at 27

Splash

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 04:59 pm

Angry Rantman dies at 27

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 04:59 pm
Angry Rantman dies at 27

Indian content creator Abhradeep Saha, famously known as 'Angry Rantman' has sadly passed away at the age of 27 due to multiple organ failure at a hospital in Bengaluru.

The creator with over half a million subscribers across social media, was best known for his over the top passionate reaction videos where he always maintained his 'angry' persona.  He was an ardent Chelsea Football Club fan and quite the movie buff. Throughout his YouTube and Facebook, you would find movie reactions and reviews and match reactions after Chelsea and Indian Cricket Team matches.

"Angry Rantman introduced me to the genre of 'Match Reaction,' which differs significantly from 'Match Reviews'. Here, the focus is on the raw emotions of a fan rather than civilised analysis. I hold him in high regard and will genuinely miss his presence," said Bangladeshi creator Shihab Hasan Neyon to TBS.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Rantman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

48m | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

4h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

6h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

38m | Videos
Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

3h | Videos
What will be the effect of the Iran-Israel conflict on the economy?

What will be the effect of the Iran-Israel conflict on the economy?

18m | Videos
Monthly income of Lakh taka by selling memories

Monthly income of Lakh taka by selling memories

4h | Videos