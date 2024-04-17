Angry Rantman dies at 27

Indian content creator Abhradeep Saha, famously known as 'Angry Rantman' has sadly passed away at the age of 27 due to multiple organ failure at a hospital in Bengaluru.

The creator with over half a million subscribers across social media, was best known for his over the top passionate reaction videos where he always maintained his 'angry' persona. He was an ardent Chelsea Football Club fan and quite the movie buff. Throughout his YouTube and Facebook, you would find movie reactions and reviews and match reactions after Chelsea and Indian Cricket Team matches.

"Angry Rantman introduced me to the genre of 'Match Reaction,' which differs significantly from 'Match Reviews'. Here, the focus is on the raw emotions of a fan rather than civilised analysis. I hold him in high regard and will genuinely miss his presence," said Bangladeshi creator Shihab Hasan Neyon to TBS.

