Angelina Jolie wins legal battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt over French winery

Hindustan Times
24 July, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 11:45 am

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in a legal battle over their Chateau Miraval winery, which the former couple bought together in 2008. Now, Angelina’s lawyers have subpoenaed documents from Brad, a move his legal team had fought tooth and nail to have a court deny, as per a report.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Photo: Getty Image via BBC
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Photo: Getty Image via BBC

Angelina Jolie has won a legal battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt involving a French winery, as per a new report. The former couple had bought the Chateau Miraval winery in 2008 for an estimated $28.3 million, and had agreed not to sell their interests in the company.

However, Brad sued Angelina, accusing her of selling her part of their French vineyard. Now, Angelina's legal team has subpoenaed documents from Brad as well as his company and his business manager on 22 July, as per the report.

Earlier in 2022, it was reported that Brad was suing his ex-wife for selling her share of the French estate to the Stoli Group, a Luxembourg-based spirits manufacturer owned by the Russian b, Yuri Shefler. Aside from its well-known wines, the sprawling 405-hectare French estate is reportedly home to swimming pools and a helicopter pad; it was also the destination for Angelina and Brad's wedding in 2014.

As per a report in Page Six, despite Brad's camp fighting tooth and nail to have the courts deny Angelina Jolie's request for any papers and correspondence, a judge in Los Angeles said that Brad and his partners must turn over documents to Angelina's team. Even if Brad and his legal team wished to appeal, the judge ruled that they cannot wait until that appeal decision is made. The report added that Brad had turned down an offer to sell the estate to the Stoli Group, even while he and Angelina were married.

Angelina had filed for divorce from Brad in 2016. She told her ex-husband that she sold her part of their French winery to the Russian oligarch in January 2021. "She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval," Brad claimed in his lawsuit against Angelina.

 

