Angelina Jolie filed anonymous lawsuit against Brad Pitt in 2016 for assault

Actor Angelina Jolie has been identified as the plaintiff in an anonymous 2016 lawsuit where she had alleged being assaulted on a private plane by her then-husband, Brad Pitt. The couple filed for divorce in 2016 and had six children together.

According to a report several years ago Angelina told an FBI agent that Brad Pitt 'physically and verbally assaulted' her and their children when they were aboard the plane. An FBI agent's notes reveal that at the time, Brad allegedly took Angelina to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders and shouted things like, "You're f***** up this family."

Angelina had alleged that another physical altercation occurred on that same flight. It caused her to sustain injuries, including on her elbow. Angelina also said that Brad had poured beer on her as he had been drinking at the time. However, Brad's team has denied all allegations, as per reports.

After a special agent met with the assistant US attorney and concluded that they would not pursue criminal charges, Angelina, in order to obtain documents related to the federal investigation against Brad, anonymously filed a Freedom of Information Act suit against the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), reported Variety.