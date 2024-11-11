Andra Day cast as Athena in Percy Jackson

Andra Day has been cast as Athena in Season 2 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians.'

Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, is a key Olympian character in Rick Riordan's 'Percy Jackson' series. She is the mother of Annabeth Chase (played by Leah Sava Jeffries), who is Percy's (Walker Scobell) close friend and fellow demigod.

Andra Day made her acting debut in Lee Daniels' 2021 biopic 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday,' which earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama and an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

In season one Percy is introduced as a 12-year-old modern demigod who is just beginning to understand his supernatural powers. With the help of his friends, Annabeth and Grover (Aryan Simhadri), he embarks on a journey to prevent an impending war among the gods.

