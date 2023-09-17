Ananta Terraces presents exclusive movie screenings of SRK’s 'Jawan'

Ananta Terraces, the epitome of luxury living in Dhaka City, believes in creating exceptional experiences for its valued prospects and community members. In line with this commitment, they rolled out the red carpet for 800+ guests from Gulshan Club, Uttara Club and AAA (American Alumni Association) and sponsored exclusive movie screenings of SRK's "Jawan" on 15 and 16 September at Blockbuster Cinema, Jamuna Future Park, reads a press release.

Ananta Group's esteemed Managing Director, Sharif Zahir, graced the occasion with his presence and delivered an inspiring speech about the vision and commitment of Ananta Terraces.

Guests also shared their opinions about the ultra-luxury gated community, expressing their admiration for the project and their trust in Ananta Terraces, citing the company's remarkable 32-year track record of excellence in business.