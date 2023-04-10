Ananta Jalil reveals poster for new movie ‘Kill Him’

Splash

10 April, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 11:09 am

Related News

Ananta Jalil reveals poster for new movie ‘Kill Him’

10 April, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 11:09 am
Ananta Jalil reveals poster for new movie ‘Kill Him’

Bangladeshi actor Ananta Jalil unveiled the poster of his new film "Kill Him" on his social media account on Sunday (9 April). The film is set to release this Eid-ul-Fitr.

This much-anticipated action film is directed by Mohammad Iqbal and Ananta Jalil will be playing the lead role of an agent.

The poster features Ananta and Barsha, where Ananta is on a motorcycle, pointing a gun at the camera.

This is the first time these two will be acting in a film outside of their own production.

Earlier, Ananta Jalil shared news of shooting an action sequence of "Kill Him" with another popular Bangladeshi star Rubel. A glimpse of the shot was shared from Ananta's social media account on 1 March. Popular Bollywood actor Rahul Dev will also co-star in the movie.

Kill Him / Ananta Jalil / Barsha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

38m | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

2h | Thoughts
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

3h | Brands
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Brew the perfect cup with top coffee makers

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

1h | TBS Stories
Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

1h | TBS Stories
On going preparations for 'Mangal Shobhajatra'

On going preparations for 'Mangal Shobhajatra'

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh’s push to revive Muslin

Bangladesh’s push to revive Muslin

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka