Ananta Jalil reveals poster for new movie ‘Kill Him’
Bangladeshi actor Ananta Jalil unveiled the poster of his new film "Kill Him" on his social media account on Sunday (9 April). The film is set to release this Eid-ul-Fitr.
This much-anticipated action film is directed by Mohammad Iqbal and Ananta Jalil will be playing the lead role of an agent.
The poster features Ananta and Barsha, where Ananta is on a motorcycle, pointing a gun at the camera.
This is the first time these two will be acting in a film outside of their own production.
Earlier, Ananta Jalil shared news of shooting an action sequence of "Kill Him" with another popular Bangladeshi star Rubel. A glimpse of the shot was shared from Ananta's social media account on 1 March. Popular Bollywood actor Rahul Dev will also co-star in the movie.