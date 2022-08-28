Ananta Jalil refutes Mortaza’s claims; says people are conspiring against him

Actor Ananta Jalil has responded to Iranian director Mortaza Atash Zamzam's detailed Instagram post citing a breach of contract.

During a Facebook live on Saturday (27 August), Ananta Jalil put forward several arguments to refute the Iranian director's allegations. On his Instagram post, Mortaza Atash Zamzam posted an official agreement and budget for the film that said: "Din the Day" budget was $500000 (approximately TK 4.7 crore); which contradicts Ananta's TK100 crore budget claim for the film.

Questioning the credibility of the provided agreement by the Iranian director, Ananta said "The film is a joint venture between two countries, so all of you must know whether an agreement in Bangla would be accepted or not. I am sure those who are enthusiastically criticising me along with Mortaza are behind this. The agreement was purely fabricated."

Ananta also denied making frequent changes in the film and directing it in his own ways.

"For your information, Mortaza bought a team of 17 people from Iran during the shooting of the film in Bangladesh. You can ask Misha Saodagor or Khorshed Alam or any other director in Bangladesh that if I have directed a single scene in the film," said Ananta Jalil.

Ananta asserted that he never needed to direct any scene in the film because "talented director Sheikh Zamal, who has 35 years of expertise in the field has directed the film alongside Iranian director Mortaza during the filming of the movie in Bangladesh.

"Except for some parts in Bangladesh, the major parts of the film were shot in a total of 3 countries. Mr Murtaza arranged everything including country artists, technicians and completed the shoot. Some Bangladeshi technicians have also worked with us. Even our technicians could not perfectly communicate with the Iranian team due to the language barrier. Yet Mortaza nicely alleged that I have made the movie in my own way," said Ananta.

During the live Ananta also expressed disappointment for not getting any support from the people who have received donations and assistance from him.

"Ananta Jalil always jumps in to help people in distress. I have donated TK25 lac to the people of my fan club during Eid. I gave a delayed response to Mortaza's post to see if they would come forward to defend me. Recently, I have donated Tk30 lac to Sylhet, I was hoping someone from there will speak in my defence," Ananta said.

"You have considered Ananta simply as a movie star and did not remember him good human being who always helped people. From now on the old Ananta Jalil is gone and I will behave like other celebrities," he added

Regarding the budget discrepancies, Ananta said, "I have always said that I have bankrolled the parts which were shot in Bangladesh. So, Mortaza should not know whether I have spent 1 crore or 4 crore for shooting the Bangladesh part of the film. And, I am not entitled to pay for the cost for the shoot which happened outside of our country."

Ananta said he always had an amiable relationship with Mortaza and believes some conspirators are instigating the Iranian director to go after him.