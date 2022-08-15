‘Ami Mayer Kacche Jabo’ and ‘Ekdin Kofiluddin’ to air in honour of national mourning day

The brutal assasination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on 15 August 1975, remains one of the most defining tragedies of Bangladesh.

In honour of National Mourning Day 2022 RTV and ATN Bangla are set to air two dramas based on Shahid Rahman's book "Mohamanober Deshe."

'Ami Mayer Kachche Jabo' echoes the ruthless killing of Bangabandhu's youngest child Sheikh Russell. Sheikh Russel was 10 years old and in the fourth grade when he was assassinated. The title of the drama is based on his last words. Starring Tareen Jahan, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Saberi Alam, Sabiha Zaman, Dihan and Sanjid; 'Ami Mayer Kacche Jabo' will air on RTV at 8 PM.

The other drama titled 'Ekjon Kafil Uddin' follows the titular elderly man, who mourned Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's death for 26 years by walking barefoot and wearing black attire. Kafiluddin was inspired to pick up arms against our oppressors after hearing Bangabandhu's rallying speech on 7 March 1971.

Ekjon Kofiluddin. Photo: Courtesy

Directed by Sumon Dhar, the drama stars Gazi Rakayet, Ahmed Rubel and Rokeya Prachy and Selina Hossain among others. 'Ekjon Kafil Uddin' will hit ATN Bangla on 8.50 today.