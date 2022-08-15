‘Ami Mayer Kacche Jabo’ and ‘Ekdin Kofiluddin’ to air in honour of national mourning day

Splash

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 11:11 am

Related News

‘Ami Mayer Kacche Jabo’ and ‘Ekdin Kofiluddin’ to air in honour of national mourning day

In honour of National Mourning Day 2022 RTV and ATN Bangla are set to air two dramas based on Shahid Rahman’s book "Mohamanober Deshe"

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 11:11 am
Snippet of &quot;Ami Mayer Kachche Jabo.&quot; Photo: Courtesy
Snippet of "Ami Mayer Kachche Jabo." Photo: Courtesy

The brutal assasination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on 15 August 1975, remains one of the most defining tragedies of Bangladesh.

In honour of National Mourning Day 2022 RTV and ATN Bangla are set to air two dramas based on Shahid Rahman's book "Mohamanober Deshe."

'Ami Mayer Kachche Jabo' echoes the ruthless killing of Bangabandhu's youngest child Sheikh Russell. Sheikh Russel was 10 years old and in the fourth grade when he was assassinated. The title of the drama is based on his last words. Starring Tareen Jahan, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Saberi Alam, Sabiha Zaman, Dihan and Sanjid; 'Ami Mayer Kacche Jabo' will air on RTV at 8 PM.

The other drama titled 'Ekjon Kafil Uddin' follows the titular elderly man, who mourned Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's death for 26 years by walking barefoot and wearing black attire. Kafiluddin was inspired to pick up arms against our oppressors after hearing Bangabandhu's rallying speech on 7 March 1971.

Ekjon Kofiluddin. Photo: Courtesy
Ekjon Kofiluddin. Photo: Courtesy

Directed by Sumon Dhar, the drama stars Gazi Rakayet, Ahmed Rubel and Rokeya Prachy and Selina Hossain among others. 'Ekjon Kafil Uddin' will hit ATN Bangla on 8.50 today.

 

National Mourning Day / drama / Masranga TV / ATN Bangla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

59m | Supplement
Baah: A sustainable way to upgrade your home

Baah: A sustainable way to upgrade your home

1h | Brands
15 August 1975: A journey down memory lane

15 August 1975: A journey down memory lane

1h | Supplement
Perhaps it was the respite while in jail that helped Bangabandhu think about wildlife conservation. Photo: Archive

The day Bangabandhu surprised Guy Mountfort

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

54m | Videos
Bangabandhu's humane values

Bangabandhu's humane values

59m | Videos
Why trolling happens on personal matter

Why trolling happens on personal matter

54m | Videos
House that reveals story of Bangladesh

House that reveals story of Bangladesh

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador