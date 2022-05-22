Amber Heard’s agent claims her ‘lack of chemistry’ with Jason Momoa led to reduced role in ‘Aquaman 2’

Splash

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 03:34 pm

Related News

Amber Heard’s agent claims her ‘lack of chemistry’ with Jason Momoa led to reduced role in ‘Aquaman 2’

Heard’s agent also said that the actor lost a role with Amazon which was in the works due to the bad press

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 03:34 pm
Amber Heard’s agent claims her ‘lack of chemistry’ with Jason Momoa led to reduced role in ‘Aquaman 2’. Photo: Getty Images via Fox news
Amber Heard’s agent claims her ‘lack of chemistry’ with Jason Momoa led to reduced role in ‘Aquaman 2’. Photo: Getty Images via Fox news

 

Hollywood actor Amber Heard's agent said on Friday that Heard's role was reduced in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" due to co-star Jason Mamoa's "lack of chemistry" with her client.

Heard's agent, Jessica Kovacevic, virtually testified in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial on Friday saying she believes the negative light on Heard, due to the ongoing conflicts with Depp, greatly impacted her role, reports Fox News.

When inquired if the ongoing trial has impacted Amber Heard's career, Jessica Kovacevic said "In my experience ... Your career takes a turn after something like that. She was very well received in the movie at the time, everyone was happy with her, there were no issues. Then to have a complete downturn after that, and then have that coincide with constant tweets and negativity put out about her, I don't have a physical piece of paper of evidence, but it's the only logical conclusion I draw."

Heard's agent also said that the actor lost a role with Amazon which was in the works due to the bad press and there was no "performance issues raised" against Amber Heard in the first movie of "Aquaman" franchise.

During Amber Heard's testimony, she claimed that Warner Bros has stopped communicating with her since Johnny Depp called her domestic abuse allegations a "hoax."

Amber Heard says her role in Aquaman 2 cut down amid Johnny Depp controversy

Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard was cast in 2017 in "Justice League" the made her debut in "Aquaman" in the following year. Heard's agent testified that the star was contracted to make $2 million in the sequel, which was already concluded filming and is set to hit theatres in March 2023.

 

Amber Heard / Jason Momoa / Aquaman 2

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Other platform giants are dabbling with ways to copy TikTok. Photo: Bloomberg

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

4h | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

4h | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

6h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

5h | Videos
Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

19h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

20h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature