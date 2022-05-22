Amber Heard’s agent claims her ‘lack of chemistry’ with Jason Momoa led to reduced role in ‘Aquaman 2’

Hollywood actor Amber Heard's agent said on Friday that Heard's role was reduced in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" due to co-star Jason Mamoa's "lack of chemistry" with her client.

Heard's agent, Jessica Kovacevic, virtually testified in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial on Friday saying she believes the negative light on Heard, due to the ongoing conflicts with Depp, greatly impacted her role, reports Fox News.

When inquired if the ongoing trial has impacted Amber Heard's career, Jessica Kovacevic said "In my experience ... Your career takes a turn after something like that. She was very well received in the movie at the time, everyone was happy with her, there were no issues. Then to have a complete downturn after that, and then have that coincide with constant tweets and negativity put out about her, I don't have a physical piece of paper of evidence, but it's the only logical conclusion I draw."

Heard's agent also said that the actor lost a role with Amazon which was in the works due to the bad press and there was no "performance issues raised" against Amber Heard in the first movie of "Aquaman" franchise.

During Amber Heard's testimony, she claimed that Warner Bros has stopped communicating with her since Johnny Depp called her domestic abuse allegations a "hoax."

Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard was cast in 2017 in "Justice League" the made her debut in "Aquaman" in the following year. Heard's agent testified that the star was contracted to make $2 million in the sequel, which was already concluded filming and is set to hit theatres in March 2023.