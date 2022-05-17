Amber Heard says her role in Aquaman 2 cut down amid Johnny Depp controversy

17 May, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 01:15 pm

Amber Heard in Aquaman. Photo: Collected
Amber Heard in Aquaman. Photo: Collected

Amber Heard on Monday revealed that her role in Aquaman 2 was significantly cut down amid her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. 

The actor said her role in the film, slated for release in 2023, was cut short because Johnny Depp called her initial abuse claims a "hoax," reports Independent.

"I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn't want to include me in the film," Amber Heard said in court on Monday (16 May). 

"I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character - without giving any spoilers away - two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role," she said.

Amber Heard revealed that she was paid $1 million for the first film of the Aquaman franchise released in 2018, in addition to the box office bonus, and her contract said she would receive $2 million for the second film. 

Johnny has sued his ex-wife for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she penned a 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse. Though Heard did not explicitly mention his name, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. 

When Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft asked her if she had been able to get work since, Heard responded: "I have done one small independent film."

Taking the stand in Fairfax County, Virginia, Amber Heard also talked about alleged physical abuse during her testimony.

Later on attorneys of actor Johnny Depp began their questioning of Amber Heard and challenged the "Aquaman" star's claims that she suffered physical abuse before and during their brief marriage.

