Amber Heard reveals post-trial plans, admits she still 'loves' Johnny Depp

In the second part of the post-trial interview with NBC, Amber Heard revealed her post-trial plans and said that she still "loves" Johnny Depp.

Despite the jury determining that Heard acted with actual malice when writing her op-ed, Amber Heard told NBC News' host Savannah Guthrie that "the op-ed wasn't about my relationship with Johnny."

"The op-ed was about me loaning my voice to the bigger cultural conversation we were having at the time," she continued.

While speaking of Johnny, Amber Heard said, "I love him. I loved him with all my heart. And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. I couldn't. No bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand. If you've ever loved anyone it should be easy."

In the same interview Amber said, "To my dying day, I'll stand by every word of my testimony. I made a lot of mistakes, but I've always told the truth. His lawyer did a better job at distracting the jury from the real issues. This is the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through. I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways. I have so much regret."

When inquired if she's worried about being sued again by Depp for defamation, Amber Heard said, "I'm scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of silencing."

Savanna Guthrie brought up Depp's text message to Heard that she would suffer "total global humiliation," and asked Heard if she thought that came true.

"I know he promised it," Amber said. "I testified to this. I'm not a good victim, I get it. I'm not a likable victim. I'm not a perfect victim. But when I testified, I asked the jury to just see me as human and hear his own words, which is a promise to do this. It feels as though he has."

When Savanna Guthrie asked about her future plans, Amber said "I get to be a mom full-time, where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers."

Amber Heard with her daughter. Photo: Collected

Amber referred that when her daughter grows up in the future, she will tell her "I did the right thing. I did everything to stand up for myself and the truth."

Amber Heard also said that the verdict of the Jury may have been influenced by social media posts made by Johnny's fans.

"I think even the most well-intentioned juror… it would have been impossible to avoid this," Heard said. "Every single day I passed three, four, sometimes six city blocks lined with people holding signs saying 'Burn the Witch,' 'Death to Amber.' After three and a half weeks, I took the stand and saw a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans who were vocal, energised."

Critics are saying that Amber Heard's recent interview will not bring anything for her and accuses her of playing the victim card. Journalist and critic Piers Morgan said, "The longer Amber Heard talks, the more she plays the victim."

Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard for $50 million saying she defamed him when she represented herself as a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018.

Amber then counter-sued him for $100 million. Both the actors had alleged that they were abused by the other person during their brief marriage between 2015-2017.

Johnny had lost a previous case in the UK that he had filed against the tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater". In that case, the judge had ruled there was sufficient evidence to back up the allegation.

After the verdict of the widely televised trial, Heard's legal team said that they are planning to appeal.

The final part of Amber's latest interview with NBC will release on Friday.

