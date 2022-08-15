'Amber Heard hired me to find bad things about Johnny Depp': investigator

15 August, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 01:55 pm

'Amber Heard hired me to find bad things about Johnny Depp': investigator

An investigator named Paul Barresi has said that he was hired by Amber Heard to find bad things about Johnny Depp in 2019

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Photo: AP via The Deadline
Actor Johnny Depp won the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard last year. During the six-week-long trial Amber made several allegations against Johnny, stating that he mentally and physically abused her. Now investigator Paul Baressi has revealed that Amber hired him to 'find bad things about Johnny'. 

Speaking to Law and Crime Network, Paul revealed, "I collected all of these historic document on him (Johnny Depp). The home he used to live in, the places his father worked, just really great stuff. Amber hired me in the summer of July 2019. I searched on every rock, every stone, all over the world to find out bad things about Johnny and we all came empty handed."

He added, "She fired us. It was not until April of 2020, when I decided to share my time as a private detective with Amber. Johnny's father was four years younger than his mother when they got married. He was a passive man and did not like confrontation. Johnny is just like his father, from what we have heard in court. However, the father let his mom call the shots rather than arguing."

Johnny and Amber got married in a secret ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2015, after dating for nearly 3 years. In May 2016, Amber filed for divorce from Johnny and secured a temporary restraining order against him. She said Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship, and that it happened most often, while he was high on drugs or alcohol.

On June 1, Johnny won his defamation trial against Amber and she was ordered to pay him an amount of $10.35 million.

