Amber Heard cries as she reveals when Johnny Depp hit her for first time

Actor Amber Heard testifies about the first time she says her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp hit her, at Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/Pool

Amber Heard fought back her tears and broke down as she testified that ex-husband Johnny Depp physically abused her during their short marriage. She claimed it all began with slaps after she laughed at one of his tattoos and escalated to a "cavity search" of her body for cocaine.

She alternated between crying and speaking calmly and said she stayed with Johnny because she wanted to believe his apologies and promises to never hit her.

Amber took the witness stand for the first time in a widely followed US defamation case brought by Johnny, saying the actors had a "magical" relationship until it turned violent. Johnny's first physical outburst, she said, came after she asked what was written on one of his faded tattoos. She said he replied "Wino," and she laughed, thinking it was a joke. "He slapped me across the face," she said. "I didn't know what was going on. I just stared at him." Amber said he slapped her twice more and said "you think it's funny, bit**?"

According to People, she said, "I just laughed because I thought he was joking." She added that she will "never forget" the moment because "it changed my life." In his earlier testimony, he said the fight over the "Wino" tattoo, which was originally the name of former girlfriend Winona Ryder, "didn't happen."

Amber said, Johnny assaulted her "several times," usually when he was drinking or using drugs. During a weekend away with friends in May 2013, Amber said, Johnny became angry and accused her of inviting what he perceived as suggestive advances from another woman. That evening, Amber said Johnny tore her dress, ripped off her underwear and stuck his fingers "inside" her. "He proceeds to do a cavity search," she said. "He's looking for his drugs, his cocaine."

Earlier, psychologist Dawn Hughes testified that Amber had told her that Johnny had put his fingers up her vagina to search for cocaine.

Johnny, 58, testified earlier in the trial that he never hit her and that she was the one who was the abuser. The star of the Pirates of the Caribbean films and others is suing Amber, 36, for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Amber has counter-sued for $100 million, saying he smeared her by calling her a liar.