Ambanis book entire seashore in Italy's Portofino, shuts down entire plaza for Anant-Radhika bash

Splash

Hindustan Times
03 June, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 02:07 pm

Related News

Ambanis book entire seashore in Italy's Portofino, shuts down entire plaza for Anant-Radhika bash

Ambani family hosted a lavish pre-wedding celebration in Italy, featuring a performance by Andrea Bocelli.

Hindustan Times
03 June, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 02:07 pm
The seashore in Portofino village of Italy and Anant-Radhika. Photo: Collected
The seashore in Portofino village of Italy and Anant-Radhika. Photo: Collected

The opulent pre-wedding festivities for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in Portofino, Italy were a star-studded event.

The celebration was marked by a special musical performance by renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Videos of him singing Falling in Love with You on stage, and 'dreamy' scenes from Portofino have surfaced on social media.

Sharing a clip of Andrea Bocelli's performance, Instagram creator Your Poookie Boo wrote, "Couldn't get any dreamier than this!! Andrea Bocelli performed Falling in Love with You – an iconic song by Elvis Presley – for the couple Anant and Radhika at their La Dolce Vita in the beautiful Portofino village of Italy."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Alongside another video of the crowd vibing to the music, Your Poookie Boo wrote, "Exclusive: ANDREA BOCELLI - The world famous Italian tenor performed for the Anant-Radhika' s pre-wedding's final day celebrations La Dolce Vita. This is iconic!!!!"

Further sharing a video giving a bird's eye view of the Portofino party, the person wrote, "Ambanis booked the entire seashore of Portofino to celebrate La Dolce Vita - the final event of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, legendary Andrea Bocelli was hired to perform at the magnificent event along with his popular orchestra. Reportedly guest list for the final celebration also involved Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and other top business tycoons and Hollywood celebs. The entire seashore was armoured throughout the event. A total of 1200 guests attended the glorious event."

Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan were seen soaking in the fun evening at the Ambani bash. Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted, as were actors Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others. Janhvi shared a mushy moment with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in one of the clips that surfaced online. In one video, Sidharth Malhotra was seen chilling with wife Kiara.

 

Ambani wedding / Ambani Family / Anant-Radhika pre wedding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

5h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

3h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Huawei Pura 70 series smartphone poses a threat to iPhone sales in China

Huawei Pura 70 series smartphone poses a threat to iPhone sales in China

30m | Videos
Water crisis in northeastern Spain

Water crisis in northeastern Spain

2h | Videos
How are the EU Parliament seats divided?

How are the EU Parliament seats divided?

5h | Videos
The CRB area surrounded by centuries-old trees, hills, and valleys

The CRB area surrounded by centuries-old trees, hills, and valleys

6h | Videos