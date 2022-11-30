Amar Colony wins Special Jury Award at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Splash

Sohel Ahsan
30 November, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 11:00 am

Related News

Amar Colony wins Special Jury Award at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Sohel Ahsan
30 November, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 11:00 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Feature film 'Amar Colony', co-produced by two young Bangladeshi producers and filmmakers, Arifur Rahman and Bijan Imtiaz, won the Special Jury Award at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, the most esteemed film event in Northern Europe.

The film was directed by Siddharth Chauhan. 

The film was jointly produced by Bangladesh and India. Nishit Kumar and his company IFC (India Film Collective) and Bangladesh's Gupi-Bagha Productions Limited produced it, run by Arif and Bijan. 

The three main characters are played by Indian actresses Nimisha Nair, Sangeeta Agarwal and Usha Chauhan.

"This encourages us greatly. The film is currently having its first award and screening. We feel fantastic about that. The film will eventually be screened at renowned festivals all over the world," Arif told The Business Standard.

At the Kerala International Film Festival in December of next year, the movie will receive its Indian premiere.

Amar Colony / Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Mumit M

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

2h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

1h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

21h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

1h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

13h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

14h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months