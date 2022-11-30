Amar Colony wins Special Jury Award at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Feature film 'Amar Colony', co-produced by two young Bangladeshi producers and filmmakers, Arifur Rahman and Bijan Imtiaz, won the Special Jury Award at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, the most esteemed film event in Northern Europe.

The film was directed by Siddharth Chauhan.

The film was jointly produced by Bangladesh and India. Nishit Kumar and his company IFC (India Film Collective) and Bangladesh's Gupi-Bagha Productions Limited produced it, run by Arif and Bijan.

The three main characters are played by Indian actresses Nimisha Nair, Sangeeta Agarwal and Usha Chauhan.

"This encourages us greatly. The film is currently having its first award and screening. We feel fantastic about that. The film will eventually be screened at renowned festivals all over the world," Arif told The Business Standard.

At the Kerala International Film Festival in December of next year, the movie will receive its Indian premiere.