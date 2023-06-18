Alliance Française de Dhaka celebrates 'Fête de la Musique 2023'

UNB
18 June, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 11:26 am

Alliance Française de Dhaka celebrates 'Fête de la Musique 2023'

UNB
18 June, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 11:26 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

French language and cultural institution Alliance Française de Dhaka has celebrated the "Fête de la Musique 2023", globally known as World Music Day with a series of musical performances in its La Galerie on Saturday(17 June). 

The Fête de la Musique, also known in English as "Music Day", "Make Music Day" or "World Music Day", is an annual music celebration. Introduced in 1982, the Fête de la Musique is observed on 21 June, which is the day of the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere.

The event was open to any participant be they amateur or professional musicians who wished to perform, and it also featured seasoned Belgian music composer-artist Max Vendervorst, alongside Bangladeshi artists such as Rahul Ananda, Mizanuddin Khan, Rahin Haider and more.

Like every year, Alliance Française de Dhaka is organising several musical concerts, showcasing both solo and group performances.

The next event, a multidisciplinary musical and theatrical performance titled Made in Bangladesh by Rahul Ananda and Max Vandervorst will take place at AFD on 20 June and French International School of Dhaka - EFID (Ecole Française Internationale de Dacca) on 21 June.

Aiming to integrate through the universal language of melody and rhythm, the Fête de la Musique inspires an overture to a participative lyrical voyage by putting forward thousands of free concerts all over the world.

