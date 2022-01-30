To All The Boys star Lana Condor is engaged to Anthony De La Torre

The "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Lana Condor is engaged! Lana and her longtime boyfriend, actor and musician Anthony De La Torre announced the news on their respective social media handles on Friday evening.

The couple shared dreamy photos from their engagement shoot with fans online, and Lana even flaunted her gorgeous diamond ring.

Lana appreciated her fiance in an emotional note as she shared the photos on her Instagram page. She added that saying yes to Anthony was the easiest decision she has ever made. "Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy and Timmy said it's about time mommy and daddy got engaged," Lana wrote.

The To All the Boys: Always and Forever star also shared details about her engagement ring, designed by a Vietnamese female designer. She wrote, "Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I've ever seen."

She added, "The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate with a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over."