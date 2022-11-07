Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot reacts on birth of her baby

Splash

Hindustan Times
07 November, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 11:25 am

Related News

Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot reacts on birth of her baby

Hindustan Times
07 November, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 11:25 am
Alia Bhatt with Gal Gadot on sets of Heart of Stone.
Alia Bhatt with Gal Gadot on sets of Heart of Stone.

Alia Bhatt would be making her Hollywood debut with action thriller, Heart of Stone. Her co-star in the film, Gal Gadot, has congratulated her on the birth of her baby girl on Sunday.

Pregnant Alia had flown to the UK for the shooting of the film in May. 

Gal dropped a comment in the comments section of Alia's post announcing the birth of her child. Alia had written, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love, love, love. Alia and Ranbir."

Gal Gadot commented on the post late Sunday night. She wrote "Congratulations" along with a heart emoticon and party confetti icons.

Alia had flown to the UK in May, days after getting married to Ranbir Kapoor at their home in April. They announced her pregnancy in June.

Alia had opened up about filming for an action film with a baby bump in an interview to Variety. She said, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated."

The trailer for the film showed Alia in the middle of some power-packed action scenes. Earlier, her pictures of shooting with a baby bump had also leaked online. Alia essays the role of Keya Dhawan in Art of Stone. Directed by Tom Harper, the film also stars Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. It will release on Netflix.

Alia Bhatt / Gal Gadot

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

18m | Brands
Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

58m | Brands
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

13h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

15h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

16h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation