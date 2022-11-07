Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot reacts on birth of her baby

Alia Bhatt would be making her Hollywood debut with action thriller, Heart of Stone. Her co-star in the film, Gal Gadot, has congratulated her on the birth of her baby girl on Sunday.

Pregnant Alia had flown to the UK for the shooting of the film in May.

Gal dropped a comment in the comments section of Alia's post announcing the birth of her child. Alia had written, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love, love, love. Alia and Ranbir."

Gal Gadot commented on the post late Sunday night. She wrote "Congratulations" along with a heart emoticon and party confetti icons.

Alia had flown to the UK in May, days after getting married to Ranbir Kapoor at their home in April. They announced her pregnancy in June.

Alia had opened up about filming for an action film with a baby bump in an interview to Variety. She said, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated."

The trailer for the film showed Alia in the middle of some power-packed action scenes. Earlier, her pictures of shooting with a baby bump had also leaked online. Alia essays the role of Keya Dhawan in Art of Stone. Directed by Tom Harper, the film also stars Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. It will release on Netflix.