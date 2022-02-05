Alia Bhatt shines as feisty queen of Kamathipura in Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer

Alia Bhatt shines as feisty queen of Kamathipura in Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer

The Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer shows Alia Bhatt playing the titular character, a brothel madam-turned-matriarch, with utmost excellence. Ajay Devgn makes a cameo and Vijay Raaz plays Gangu's nemesis

Alia Bhatt in Gagubai Kathiawadi. Photo: Instagram
Alia Bhatt in Gagubai Kathiawadi. Photo: Instagram

Alia Bhatt is back, this time as a once vulnerable girl forced into sex trade, who eventually rises above her circumstances and shines as the matriarch of Kamathipura in the 1960s, with the name of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The highly-anticipated trailer of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film was released on Friday with a thunderous welcome. 

The trailer introduces Alia as a dominating figure, who has turned shame into pride, and aims for political aspirations for the betterment of Mumbai's red light area Kamathipura. Vijay Raaz plays her arch rival, Raziya Bai, who is in no mood to let go of the dominance over Kamathipura. Ajay Devgn makes a powerful cameo in the trailer as underworld gangster Karim Lala. Glimpses of Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh are also seen in the intriguing trailer.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). Gangubai Kathiawadi will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival and will be released in theatres on February 25.

The shooting of the film began in December 2019 and wrapped in two years. Alia Bhatt had shared her experiences of shooting the film in a lengthy note on Instagram. She had written, "This film and set has been through two lockdowns… two cyclones.. director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! The troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life-changing experience!"

"Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don't think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you. When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I've lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed. P.S – special mention to my crew – my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys," she added. 

