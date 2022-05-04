Alia Bhatt is 'rendered speechless' as Gangubai Kathiawadi becomes top non-English film on Netflix

Splash

Hindustan Times
04 May, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 07:08 pm

Related News

Alia Bhatt is 'rendered speechless' as Gangubai Kathiawadi becomes top non-English film on Netflix

Hindustan Times
04 May, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 07:08 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Alia Bhatt starrer-Gangubai Kathiawadi has been breaking box office records since its release on February 25, 2022. On Wednesday, Alia shared the film's poster on her Instagram Stories and revealed that it has now become the top non-English film on Netflix globally.

Alia Bhatt&#039;s Instagram story
Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Ajay Devgn.

Within a week, Gangubai Kathiawadi has become number one non-English film on Netflix globally. The film has been watched for 13.81 million hours and has featured in the Top 10 in Films in 25 countries across the world, including Canada, United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and UAE.

Alia Bhatt&#039;s Instagram story
Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Alia and her mother Soni Razdan shared the news of Gangubai Kathiawadi's new milestone on their Instagram Stories. The film is based on S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and follows the journey of Gangu (played by Alia), who was sold into a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura.

Alia Bhatt&#039;s Instagram story
Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Speaking about the film's success on Netflix, Alia said, "It's amazing to see how great stories continue to find new audiences, within India and beyond with Netflix. With all the love that Gangubai Kathiawadi has been receiving from its viewers all over the world, I'm rendered speechless. I've always aspired to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and to have our film find a home on Netflix and receive the splendid response it did, fills me with gratitude."

"Streaming services, especially Netflix, break barriers of borders and languages and allow stories to find newer audiences everyday. To see Gangubai Kathiawadi trend at #1 in Non-English films globally on Netflix and in the Top 10 in 25 countries from Australia, Canada to the United Kingdom is simply overwhelming," she further said.

Sanjay also expressed his happiness and said, "Gangubai Kathiawadi is a special film that I hold very close to my heart. The audience loved it when it was released in theaters and now, with Netflix, we are delighted to see how wide the film has been able to reach, finding new audiences. Its success on Netflix reinforces that Gangubai's story of fight for justice for women is truly universal."

Top News

Alia Bhatt / Gangubai Kathiawadi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

9h | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

3d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

3d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

3d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Best movies about bank robbery

Best movies about bank robbery

5h | Videos
Eid adda with Toma Mirza

Eid adda with Toma Mirza

8h | Videos
Is Semai a native food

Is Semai a native food

1d | Videos
Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
Photos: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters