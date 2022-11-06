Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor become proud parents to baby girl

06 November, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 03:01 pm

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child together on Sunday (6 November), confirmed Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Alia delivered the baby at HN Reliance Hospital, Girgaon in Mumbai just hours after she arrived at the hospital with husband Ranbir. 

Ranbir Kapoor was by Alia's side as she was whisked to hospital early on Sunday. Their family – led by Alia's mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor – came to see the actors and their as-yet-unnamed newborn at the hospital.

News of Alia and Ranbir's baby's birth was followed by a flurry of social media messages congratulating the couple. One tweet read, "Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl. Congratulations to the couple." Sharing Alia's picture, a fan tweeted, "This baby girl is a mom to a baby girl." As the couple takes in their first moments with the new baby, their fans gathered outside the hospital in hopes of catching a glimpse of Alia and Ranbir's baby.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima reacts to him becoming a father to baby girl: I am actually...

Earlier on June 27, Alia caught everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy. Alia had shared her pregnancy announcement via an Instagram post featuring an ultrasound that was half-concealed with a heart emoji, and the back of husband Ranbir. The second image featured a lioness nuzzling her partner's face as their cub looked up at them. She wrote in the caption, "Our baby… coming soon."

Alia and Ranbir married in Mumbai in April. The couple had an intimate ceremony that was attended by their close friends and family. Alia will soon be seen in the much-talked-about international spy thriller, Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia and Ranbir's last film was Brahmastra, where the two were seen together for the first time. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is one of the biggest hits in India this year.

