Alia Bhatt gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai by paparazzi at Met Gala

Splash

Hindustan Times
03 May, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 08:31 pm

Alia Bhatt gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai by paparazzi at Met Gala

Hindustan Times
03 May, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 08:31 pm
Alia Bhatt. Photo: Collected
Alia Bhatt. Photo: Collected

An unseen video of Alia Bhatt from Met Gala 2023 has surfaced on Reddit where the New York paparazzi mistook her for Aishwarya Rai. This was Alia's debut appearance at one of the biggest fashion events in the world. 

She entered the event with the designer when some of the paparazzi addressed her as Aishwarya, as heard in the video.

Meanwhile, Alia, earlier in the day, had explained the inspirations behind her white gown. She shared, "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look."

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

12h | Pursuit
If you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Photo: Mumit M

Mastering the art of cold emailing

10h | Pursuit
Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has been announced as the most watched series on Netflix in the platform&#039;s history. Photo: DW

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

10h | Panorama
Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

4h | TBS Stories
China rover finds water activity on Mars

China rover finds water activity on Mars

6h | TBS World
How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

1h | TBS Stories
Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022