Alia Bhatt gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai by paparazzi at Met Gala

An unseen video of Alia Bhatt from Met Gala 2023 has surfaced on Reddit where the New York paparazzi mistook her for Aishwarya Rai. This was Alia's debut appearance at one of the biggest fashion events in the world.

She entered the event with the designer when some of the paparazzi addressed her as Aishwarya, as heard in the video.

Meanwhile, Alia, earlier in the day, had explained the inspirations behind her white gown. She shared, "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look."