Alia Bhatt calls the shots as villain in Heart of Stone trailer reveal

The much-anticipated trailer of Alia Bhatt's debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone was finally unveiled at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo. The high-octane trailer is dominated by Gal Gadot and her umpteen action scenes but it hints at Alia Bhatt being the lead antagonist. The Bollywood actress was present in Brazil along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for the trailer launch.

The almost two-and-a-half-minute trailer introduces Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan as the 'most highly trained' members of a Charter who are not supposed to have any friends, relationships, any political leanings and no national allegiances.

A 'heart' is what gives this Charter its power but it gets stolen and is seen in the hands of Alia. The actor is not seen doing any action scenes in the trailer but is definitely seen to be possessing the power to bring down the Charter on its knees.

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible.