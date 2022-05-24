Alia Bhatt and Shahrukh Khan's dark comedy production 'Darlings' to board on Netflix

Splash

Hindustan Times
24 May, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 04:20 pm

"Darlings," marks Alia Bhatt's debut as a producer

Hindustan Times
24 May, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Alia Bhatt. Photo: Getty Image via The Economic Times
Alia Bhatt. Photo: Getty Image via The Economic Times

Alia Bhatt's maiden production, which will see the actor star alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew will be released on Netflix. The announcement was made on Tuesday by Netflix via a video featuring Alia, Shefali, Roshan and Vijay. The film will be directed by debutant Jasmeet K. Reen, and is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions. 

In the Darlings announcement video shared by Netflix, Alia Bhatt and the film's cast is asked if 'Darling is coming to Netflix?' While the actors try their best to evade the question, Alia is seen giving up towards the end of the clip, saying, "See you soons!" The actor also posted the video on Instagram, writing, "Hey, darlings. See you soons." Filmmaker Karan Johar commented on it, "Can't wait my darling!"

"Darlings" is billed as a dark comedy which revolves around the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

The music for the film is composed by filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, and the lyrics are by veteran lyricist Gulzar.

The film's director, Jasmeet, who made the 2016 short film, The Right Note, said in a statement, "I couldn't have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure. I am delighted that Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine are taking the film across the globe with Netflix."

Alia, who has shared photos from Darlings' shoot on Instagram, said that the film holds a very special place in her heart.

"It's my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over," Alia shared.

Alia was last seen Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she played the titular role.

Alia Bhatt / Darlings / netflix

