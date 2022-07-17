Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting twins?

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 July, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 03:46 pm

Related News

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting twins?

Alia Bhatt had announced on Instagram on 27 June that she and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting to become parents. Ranbir has now sparked speculations they might be having twins

Hindustan Times
17 July, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 03:46 pm
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Photo: Collected
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Photo: Collected

Ranbir Kapoor, who is set to become a father for the first time, has sparked speculations that he and Alia Bhatt are expecting twins.

A few weeks after Alia Bhatt announced that she and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting to become parents, Ranbir made a comment that convinced fans that they will be welcoming not one but two children. 

Ranbir, who has been lately busy in the promotions of his upcoming film Shamshera, has been openly talking about fatherhood in his interviews. During the promotions, he made a comment that indicated that he and Alia Bhatt may be having twins.

In an interview with Film Companion, Ranbir was asked to play the game of two truths and one lie. After thinking for a few seconds, Ranbir said, "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work."

Fans soon started the guessing game on social media. As Ranbir's appearance in a 'big mythological film Brahmastra is a well-known truth, fans had to pick out the lie between his claims of having twins and taking a long break from work. Fans are convinced that the third part about him going on a break is a lie while the other two are truths.

A fan wrote, "Long break, that's a lie," while another commented, "Omg they are having twins guysss that's the true one." A third one said, "Long break from work looks a lie as he has just returned. Moreover he has 2 more movies after Brahmastra (Animal and Luv Ranjan's Romcom). Moreover Brahmastra 2&3 also in line. Producers won't stop until 2032."

Kesariya- the first song from Alia and Ranbir's upcoming film Brahmastra. The mythological saga, which marks their first film together, is expecting a theatrical release on 9 September. Before that, Ranbir will be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera, which will release in theatres on 22 July.
 

Ranbir Kapoor / Alia Bhatt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

4h | In Focus
TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

1d | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1d | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Sohagi Baidanir Ghat drama exhibition held

Sohagi Baidanir Ghat drama exhibition held

33m | Videos
Photo: TBS

US inflation hits 40-year high

3h | Videos
Can you depend on freelancing for your whole life?

Can you depend on freelancing for your whole life?

4h | Videos
73% people of the country cannot buy healthy food

73% people of the country cannot buy healthy food

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD