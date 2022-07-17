Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting twins?

Ranbir Kapoor, who is set to become a father for the first time, has sparked speculations that he and Alia Bhatt are expecting twins.

A few weeks after Alia Bhatt announced that she and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting to become parents, Ranbir made a comment that convinced fans that they will be welcoming not one but two children.

Ranbir, who has been lately busy in the promotions of his upcoming film Shamshera, has been openly talking about fatherhood in his interviews. During the promotions, he made a comment that indicated that he and Alia Bhatt may be having twins.

In an interview with Film Companion, Ranbir was asked to play the game of two truths and one lie. After thinking for a few seconds, Ranbir said, "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work."

Fans soon started the guessing game on social media. As Ranbir's appearance in a 'big mythological film Brahmastra is a well-known truth, fans had to pick out the lie between his claims of having twins and taking a long break from work. Fans are convinced that the third part about him going on a break is a lie while the other two are truths.

A fan wrote, "Long break, that's a lie," while another commented, "Omg they are having twins guysss that's the true one." A third one said, "Long break from work looks a lie as he has just returned. Moreover he has 2 more movies after Brahmastra (Animal and Luv Ranjan's Romcom). Moreover Brahmastra 2&3 also in line. Producers won't stop until 2032."

Kesariya- the first song from Alia and Ranbir's upcoming film Brahmastra. The mythological saga, which marks their first film together, is expecting a theatrical release on 9 September. Before that, Ranbir will be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera, which will release in theatres on 22 July.

