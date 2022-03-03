Alan Ladd Jr, ‘Braveheart’ and ‘Star Wars’ producer, passes away at 84

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 04:41 pm

Alan Ladd Jr, 'Braveheart' and 'Star Wars' producer, passes away at 84

His daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones shared the news of his passing on social media

Alan Ladd Jr. Photo: AP via Los Angeles Time
Alan Ladd Jr. the Oscar-winning film producer, passed away at the age of 84 at his home in Los Angeles.

His daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones shared the news of his passing on social media.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on 2 March, 2022, Alan Ladd Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on films and filmmaking will live on in his absence," she shared.

Alan was best known for greenlighting George Lucas' landmark blockbuster 'Star Wars'.

Alan Ladd Jr. Wire Image via The Hollywood Reporter
In 1993, Ladd went to Paramount and reformed his Ladd Company, becoming a producer on Mel Gibson's most iconic film, 'Braveheart'. With this film, he earned his first Oscar for Best Picture in 1996. 

Ladd produced his final film in 2007 with Ben Affleck's directorial debut, 'Gone Baby Gone'. 

