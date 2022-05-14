Akshay Kumar tests Covid-19 positive, won't attend Cannes Film Festival

Hindustan Times
14 May, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 10:16 pm

Akshay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared a message for his fans

Akshay Kumar. Photo: Collected
Akshay Kumar. Photo: Collected

Actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor revealed that he will not be able to attend the Cannes Film Festival, which begins on May 17. Akshay said he was 'really looking forward to rooting for our cinema' at the Indian pavilion there.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there."

This is the second time in over a year that Akshay Kumar has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In April 2021, he tweeted that he had tested positive for Covid-19. "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon," he wrote.

After Akshay's recovery,  wife Twinkle Khanna had updated fans about his health by sharing a caricature with her husband. Sharing the art, the actor-turned-writer had said on Instagram, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell." Akshay was hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus in April 2021.

   

Akshay Kumar

