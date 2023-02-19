Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty reunited for three sequels including Hera Pheri 3

After collaborating on a number of blockbuster films, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are getting ready to work together once more on not just one, but three films.

Hera Pheri 3, the third entry in the highly successful Hera Pheri franchise, was to be produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and directed by Neeraj Vora. Akshay Kumar initially declined to appear in the third film, even though Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty were scheduled to repeat their parts from the previous two releases. Akshay was later replaced by Kartik Aaryan, but the project ultimately appeared to have fallen through and the original cast member seems to be back in business.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal recently visited producer Firoz Nadiadwala in Mumbai to talk about "Hera Pheri 3," according to the Indian news outlet Pinkvilla.

Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Akshay Kumar are reportedly planning to collaborate on not one, but three new sequels -'Hera Pheri 3,'" 'Awara Pagal Deewana,' and 'Welcome.'