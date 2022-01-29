Ajay Devgn tries to save crumbling marriage with Esha Deol in upcoming crime thriller Rudra

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 January, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 04:52 pm

Related News

Ajay Devgn tries to save crumbling marriage with Esha Deol in upcoming crime thriller Rudra

Ajay Devgn plays the titular cop in the Disney+ Hotstar series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, a remake of the British show Luther.

Hindustan Times
29 January, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 04:52 pm
Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol make OTT web series debut with Rudra. Photo: Collected
Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol make OTT web series debut with Rudra. Photo: Collected

The trailer for Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role of DCP Rudra Veer Singh, has just dropped online. The soon-to-be-released Disney+ Hotstar show, a remake of the critically-acclaimed British series Luther, also stars Esha Deol, Raashi Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Rudra is a psychological crime drama featuring Ajay as a police officer with a reputation for catching dreaded killers. Things are not so hunky-dory for him on the personal front, however, as his marriage with Esha is falling apart. It is suggested that infidelity is one of the reasons for the cracks in their relationship.

Ajay, who will be making his debut in a web series with Rudra, said in a statement, "The world of digital streaming has always fascinated me, and I am excited to make my digital acting debut into long-format content with a riveting character and title such as Rudra. What enticed me about the character is his nuanced, multi-faceted personality and his grit; something that viewers have never witnessed before at this scale in Indian entertainment. I am elated for my fans and viewers across India to witness the magic of Rudra come alive on screen and I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards it."

Esha is making a comeback of sorts with Rudra. She was last seen on the big screen in 2015, in the Hindi-Kannada bilingual drama Care of Footpath 2. She has appeared in two short films since then. She previously worked with Ajay in films such as Kaal, Yuva and Main Aisa Hi Hoon. "During the shoot, we were back to sharing the same on-screen chemistry we have had while shooting for our earlier films together - and the innumerable pranks too!" she said.

Director Rajesh Mapuskar said, "Rudra is an exceptionally special series, narrative-wise, as it spins a darker and grimmer tale to the usual cop and crime drama. Here we have a grey hero who believes in living in the dark to discover the truth. The psyche of criminal minds is explored here in a never-before-seen manner. The audience takes away some understanding of how the deeply alluring minds of the criminals work."

Rudra / Ajay Devgn / Esha Deol / Series

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

1h | Interviews
NZXT is challenging the idea that Windows-based desktops cannot look as good as Macs. Photo: Bloomberg

NZXT is using Apple’s playbook to reinvent PC design

1h | Panorama
Male and female (top) Cotton Pygmy-goose. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cotton Pygmy-goose: Will we soon see no ‘Bali-Hash’ in Bangladesh!

4h | Panorama
Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

3d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building