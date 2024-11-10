Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan tease sequel to their 1997 hit 'Ishq'

Hindustan Times
10 November, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 02:23 pm

&#039;Ishq&#039; poster. Photo: Collected
'Ishq' poster. Photo: Collected

Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan have expressed their desire to collaborate again, potentially for a follow-up to their hit 1997 romantic comedy "Ishq".

The two actors on Saturday evening attended the mahurat launch of the upcoming movie "Tera Yaar Hoon Main", which marks the acting debut of filmmaker Indra Kumar's son Aman.

"I feel very happy whenever I meet Ajay. We don't meet that often but whenever we do meet it's with a lot of warmth and love, I like the guy he is," Khan said.

Devgn said he had a great time working with the "Dangal" actor on "Ishq", which was directed by Indra Kumar, and also featured Kajol and Juhi Chawla as the female leads.

"We had so much fun on the sets of 'Ishq', we should do another one," said Devgn, who is basking in the glory of his latest release, "Singham Again".

To this, Khan added, "Yes, we should."

Khan also recounted how Devgn, 55, saved him when a chimpanzee attacked him during the filming of "Ishq."

"A chimpanzee attacked me once during a sequence in the film. He saved me and pulled me out," the 59-year-old actor said.

Devgn added, "But it happened all because of Aamir. He was spraying water on the chimpanzee and then ran around, shouting 'bachao bachao' like a girl."

The two superstars gave their best wishes to Aman for "Tera Yaar Hoon Main", which is being directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.

Indra Kumar's sister, veteran actor Aruna Irani as well as celebrities like actors Javed Jaffery, and Aftab Shivdasani, and filmmakers Boney Kapoor, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Anees Bazmee, were also present at the event.

Aman said he is grateful to everyone who came for the mahurat of his first movie.

"I never thought my career would be launched by two of my greatest idols, my superheroes and superstars of this country, Ajay sir and Aamir sir. This is the biggest honour a newcomer has ever received, and I'm so grateful for it," the actor said.

Many actors including Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, Genelia D'Souza, and Riteish Deshmukh, extended their best wishes to Aman through audio-visual messages.

"Tera Yaar Hoon Main" also stars Paresh Rawal and Akanksha Sharma.

