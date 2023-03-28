After Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh Khan buys Rolls Royce worth ₹10 crore

The Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan celebrated his latest box office hit movie Pathaan's success with a brand new Rolls Royce worth almost 10 crore rupees.

SRK was spotted in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV and fans shared videos that went viral on social media.

King Khan is known for being a luxury car enthusiast and has an impressive fleet of luxury cars like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes- Benz. Many reports state that the most expensive ride owned by him costs up to 14 crore rupees.

He was also ranked fourth in the list of 8 richest actors in the world by World of Statistics. He trumped big Hollywood names like Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan and George Clooney.

His latest movie Pathaan was a huge box office hit that collected 541.71 crore rupees from the Indian box office. It also collected 1,049 crore rupees from the worldwide box office.