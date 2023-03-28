After Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh Khan buys Rolls Royce worth ₹10 crore

Splash

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 03:40 pm

Related News

After Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh Khan buys Rolls Royce worth ₹10 crore

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 03:40 pm
Photo: collected
Photo: collected

The Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan celebrated his latest box office hit movie Pathaan's success with a brand new Rolls Royce worth almost 10 crore rupees.

SRK was spotted in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV and fans shared videos that went viral on social media.

King Khan is known for being a luxury car enthusiast and has an impressive fleet of luxury cars like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes- Benz. Many reports state that the most expensive ride owned by him costs up to 14 crore rupees.

He was also ranked fourth in the list of 8 richest actors in the world by World of Statistics. He trumped big Hollywood names like Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan and George Clooney. 

His latest movie Pathaan was a huge box office hit that collected 541.71 crore rupees from the Indian box office. It also collected 1,049 crore rupees from the worldwide box office.

Shah Rukh Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

4h | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

4h | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

28m | TBS World
Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

5h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

21h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year