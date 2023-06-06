After Joe Alwyen,Taylor Swift breaks up with Matt Healy

06 June, 2023, 01:30 pm
After Joe Alwyen,Taylor Swift breaks up with Matt Healy

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy have called it quits. The two musicians had not publicly confirmed their relationship but seemed romantically involved.

Taylor Swift recently ended her 6 year-long relationship with Joe Alwyn. Soon after, Matt Healy was spotted at all the Nashville concerts that followed. Since then, the two have spotted together numerous times and seemed inseparable.

But this whirlwind of a romance might have been doomed from the start. According to Elle, a source revealed that the two were not serious. Taylor was still adjusting to life without Joe and is not ready to commit.

From what can be gleaned from Elle's source, it seems Taylor Swift and Matt Healy parted amicably. The two realised that they were not compatible and decided to part ways.

The two have known each other since 2014 and had previously sparked dating rumours. But Healy was quick to shut them down and said that it would be "emasculating" to date Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift's fans have criticised the relationship since the beginning. The Swifties' never approved of Healy's controversial past. His comments have often been racist, Islamophobic and antisemitic. But the singer apologised and insisted that he was simply joking. Many people expressed their disappointment when Swift and Healy started dating.

But now that the two have called it quits, Swifties are celebrating. Exclamations of "we're free" and "everyone cheered" are some of the reactions this break-up has induced.

 

