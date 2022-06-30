After break up with Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder says she had to see a therapist: 'I just wasn't taking care of myself'

Splash

Hindustan Times
30 June, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 01:57 pm

Related News

After break up with Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder says she had to see a therapist: 'I just wasn't taking care of myself'

In a new interview, Winona Ryder has opened up on her breakup with Johnny Depp in 1993 affected her mental heath and left her unable to care for herself

Hindustan Times
30 June, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 01:57 pm
Winona Ryder, Winona Ryder with Johnny Depp. Photo: Baazaar/Page Six
Winona Ryder, Winona Ryder with Johnny Depp. Photo: Baazaar/Page Six

Winona Ryder's career has seen a second wind over the last few years, largely due to her starring role in Stranger Things. But the actor was once among the most promising young talents in Hollywood.

In the late 80s and early 90s, she was engaged to another rising star at the time--Johnny Depp. In a recent interview, Winona addressed how the break up with Johnny affected her all those years ago.

Winona and Johnny Depp met at the premiere of Great Balls of Fire! in 1989 when she was 17 and he was 26. They were engaged for three years before their break up in 1993. Johnny famously got his 'Winona Forever' tattoo changed to 'Wino Forever'.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Winona talked about how the break up and intense media spotlight affected her. "That was my Girl, Interrupted real life," she said, referring to her 1999 film about a girl in a mental asylum. She added, "I remember, I was playing this character, who ends up getting tortured in a Chilean prison (in the 1994 film The House of the Spirits). I would look at these fake bruises and cuts on my face (during the shoot), and I would struggle to see myself as this little girl. 'Would you be treating this girl like you're treating yourself?' I remember looking at myself and saying, 'This is what I'm doing to myself inside.' Because I just wasn't taking care of myself."

Winona added that her 1993 film The Age of Innocence's co-star Michelle Pfeiffer was among those who noticed it. "I remember Michelle being like, 'This is going to pass.' But I couldn't hear it. I've never talked about it. There's this part of me that's very private. I have such, like, a place in my heart for those days. But for someone younger who grew up with social media, it's hard to describe," she said. The actor credits an 'incredible therapist' to help her get out of that rut.

When Amber Heard claim Johnny Depp was abusive, Winona Ryder spoke out in his defence. "I obviously was not there during his marrige to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him," read Winona Ryder's statement. 

"The idea that he is an increadibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these 

Winona Ryder / Johnny Depp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

2h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

5h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

6h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

6h | Videos
Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

18h | Videos
South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

18h | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years