After Baahubali 2, KGF 2 is 2nd non-Tamil film to cross Rs100cr in Tamil Nadu

04 May, 2022, 06:50 pm
04 May, 2022, 06:50 pm
Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, which has grossed over Rs1000 crore worldwide, has breached the Rs100 crore club in Tamil Nadu.

This is the second non-Tamil movie after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to achieve this feat.

In Tamil Nadu, the film continues to run to packed houses even after four weeks since its release.

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to announce that KGF: Chapter 2 has entered the Rs100 crore club in Tamil Nadu.

In KGF 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, Sanjay Dutt plays the primary antagonist. The second chapter follows the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to become the king of a goldmine. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role.

KGF: Chapter 2 was released in over 10,000 screens worldwide. It's the biggest release ever for a Kannada film which has also been dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The second part in the franchise was released amid very high expectations. Following the success of the first part of the franchise, the credit was attributed to Yash's presence in the movie. Speaking at the trailer launch event of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash said that his director Prashanth Neel deserves all the credit for the success of the first part.

"I am very attached to my industry. I should receive the least credit for my film. Honestly, I am happy we have done something with chapter 1. KGF happened because of Prasanth Neel. Lot of people give me credit, but it is bullshit. It is Prasanth Neel's film. He deserves all the credit. He can even makes first timers act as thorough professionals. And he loves his heroes and actors," Yash said.

 

KGF Chapter 2

