Afsana Mimi returns to screen

Afsana Mimi's friend Giasuddin Selim told her a few days before our interview that she left acting right after she learned how to act.

Ironically, after almost 20 years, she made a comeback with one of Selim's films. Before that, she was in a series called 'Nikhoj,' which is a six-episode web series released on Chorki.

Mimi followed that up with a stint in Giasuddin Selim's movie 'Paap Punno,' 2019. The year following that she acted in Nur Imran Mithu's movie 'Patalghar' and more projects are in the offing.

This series of dramatic, familial thriller stories is directed by Rihan Rahman. In this star-studded series, Chorki was her debut foray into the world of streaming.

Afsana Mimi was quite anxious about returning in front of the camera, and that too for the OTT platform. About her part in 'Nikhoj', she said, 'When I got the call for the job, I asked, 'Is a chubby lady like me appropriate for the part?'

Later when she met director Rihan and read the script, she realised that it was something that she could do justice to. After her first reading of the script, she fell in love with her character. Even before they started shooting, the cast and crew hung out, discussed plot points, and held rehearsals.

Afsana Mimi is a director herself, but "During shooting and in front of the camera I am obedient to my director. I forget that I myself am also a director. And as a director, Rihan is excellent. I did this work being 100% dependent on him."

The actress also heaped praises on her co-stars, in particular, Shyamal Mawla's performance.

Regarding the current state of the film and television scene Mimi shared her perspective "There is a difference between the work of OTT and that of television. For the last 15-20 years, the television medium has been stuck in the same place. Television dramas are all ruined now. Anyone and everyone can make them and just about anybody is acting in them too. If the production houses do not change their ways and mentality, then the audience will soon turn away from them."

Afsana Mimi debuted her acting career in television. Mimi knows firsthand that Bangladesh television has a rich past. It is self-evident that she was inspired by the work of good writers, playwrights and actors.

"I try to emulate the same artistry. But now 75 percent of the work is done without thought or purpose behind it. Some among them know how to write, some know how to compose, act, and produce."

She feels most of the industry folk have turned into businessmen, she emphatically feels that if you're in it just to do business, then you might as well sell soap.

"When you work with artistic literature, you must have a commitment to shoulder the responsibility. We must be responsible for maintaining the legacy of our language and culture."

Afsana Mimi is currently the Director of Drama and Film at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy while also pursuing a full time acting career. "If I get a good story and a good producer, I will definitely take that job."