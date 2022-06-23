Afran Nisho turns detective in forthcoming Hoichoi’s 'Kaiser'

Afran Nisho turns detective in forthcoming Hoichoi’s 'Kaiser'

“Kaiser” is slated to hit Hoichoi on 8 July

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 05:06 pm
Afran Nisho in Kaiser. Photo: Courtesy
Afran Nisho in Kaiser. Photo: Courtesy

Popular actor Afran Nisho is set to make Hoichoi debut and play the titular role in the forthcoming series "Kaiser".

The story revolves around a man named Kaiser, who appears to be a flawed human being but a genius detective.

The series will unfold the detective's journey, quirks and adventures as he investigates crimes.

The show also stars Mostafizur Noor Imran, Shangkha Zaman and Reekita Nandine in pivotal roles.

"Kaiser is a lovable yet flawed detective who is a genius but is also deeply human. This is a character that really appealed to me and I had a lot of fun essaying the role," said Afran Nisho.

"I am eagerly waiting for the audience's reaction to see me as Kaiser and for them to witness the Trailer, which will drop soon," he added

Regarding the forthcoming detective series Tanim Noor said, "Kaiser is my dream project. I've grown up reading the illustrious tales of Feluda, Teen Goyenda, Byomkesh and Sherlock Holmes.

"All these characters either have Kolkata as their background or have an international lineage. Their stories have been adapted in various mediums as well; but not a lot of work has been done around detectives who are from Bangladesh or Dhaka," he added.

"It has always been a passion of mine to build a franchise around a detective from our own country, which reflects the deep love I have for detectives and brings the stories I grew up with to life," remarked Tanim.

"Kaiser" is slated to hit Hoichoi on 8 July.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

