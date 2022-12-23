Adventure of Sundarban trailer, starring Pori Moni, Siam, released

The trailer of children's film 'Adventure of Sundarbans' based on Muhammad Zafar Iqbal's novel 'Ratuler Raat Ratuler Din' was released on Tuesday.

Zafar Iqbal not only wrote the children's novel but also composed a song for the movie.

The government-sponsored film is directed by Abu Raihan Jewel. The screenplay is written by Zakaria Soukhin and the film is co-produced by Bongo.

Siam and Porimoni have starred as the leads. The cast also includes Shahidul Alam Shacchu, Azad Abul Kalam, Kachi Khandkar, Abu Huraira Tanveer, and a group of child actors.

The story follows a group of children who go on a trip to the Sundarbans along with several celebrity writers and film directors. Trisha (Porimoni) and her assistant Ratul (Siam) are in charge of taking care of everyone.

They plan to return from the Sundarbans before sunset. However, things turned out differently than planned. Their ship gets stuck in the tide. Soon, a group of ruthless robbers arrive and take over the ship. Ratul and the children come up with a plan to fight back.

The movie was shot in the Sundarbans. The beauty of the forest will be evident on the silver screen in all its natural glory. Suman Sarkar served as cinematographer.

The movie features four songs – 'Tui Ki Amay Bhalobashish', 'Aay Aay Shob Taratari', 'Ashol Chhaira Nokol Premey', and 'Shareng Chara Jahaj Choley'. These tracks are sung by Imran, Emon-Joyita, Shamim Hasan, and Shofi Mondal.

Adventures of Sundarbans is set to hit the theatres in January, 2023.