Adventure of Sundarban trailer, starring Pori Moni, Siam, released

Splash

UNB
23 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 10:46 am

Related News

Adventure of Sundarban trailer, starring Pori Moni, Siam, released

UNB
23 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 10:46 am
Adventure of Sundarban trailer, starring Pori Moni, Siam, released

The trailer of children's film 'Adventure of Sundarbans' based on Muhammad Zafar Iqbal's novel 'Ratuler Raat Ratuler Din' was released on Tuesday.

Zafar Iqbal not only wrote the children's novel but also composed a song for the movie.

The government-sponsored film is directed by Abu Raihan Jewel. The screenplay is written by Zakaria Soukhin and the film is co-produced by Bongo.

Siam and Porimoni have starred as the leads. The cast also includes Shahidul Alam Shacchu, Azad Abul Kalam, Kachi Khandkar, Abu Huraira Tanveer, and a group of child actors.

The story follows a group of children who go on a trip to the Sundarbans along with several celebrity writers and film directors. Trisha (Porimoni) and her assistant Ratul (Siam) are in charge of taking care of everyone.

They plan to return from the Sundarbans before sunset. However, things turned out differently than planned. Their ship gets stuck in the tide. Soon, a group of ruthless robbers arrive and take over the ship. Ratul and the children come up with a plan to fight back.

The movie was shot in the Sundarbans. The beauty of the forest will be evident on the silver screen in all its natural glory. Suman Sarkar served as cinematographer.

The movie features four songs – 'Tui Ki Amay Bhalobashish', 'Aay Aay Shob Taratari', 'Ashol Chhaira Nokol Premey', and 'Shareng Chara Jahaj Choley'. These tracks are sung by Imran, Emon-Joyita, Shamim Hasan, and Shofi Mondal.

Adventures of Sundarbans is set to hit the theatres in January, 2023.  

Sundarban / Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

33m | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

1h | Earth
An electric vehicle is seen charging. The underdeveloped infrastructure of Bangladesh acts as a significant barrier to the country&#039;s adoption of electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters

Realigning the existing EV policies of Bangladesh in line with the industry's needs

2h | Thoughts
Sketch: TBS

Shipping's oil era is coming to an end

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

15h | TBS Career
How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

2h | TBS Health
Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

16h | TBS World
Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards