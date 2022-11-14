Adnan Sami says he intends to 'expose the reality' of what Pakistan did to him: 'It will shock many'

Singer Adnan Sami has written a note sharply attacking the erstwhile Pakistan administration and criticised the establishment of his former country. Adnan, who is now an Indian citizen, was born in the UK to a Pakistani father. Though he isn't a Pakistani citizen himself, he has, time and again, criticised the country. In the latest attack, the singer has promised to "expose the reality" of how the administration treated him.

On Monday afternoon, the singer took to Twitter to share a picture of himself alongside a long note. It read, "Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period."

The singer then clarified that he has issues with Pakistan's establishment because of how they "treated" him. "However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pak," he added.

He concluded the note with a promise to "expose" the treatment he was allegedly meted out in Pakistan, saying it "will shock many". "One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which no many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years, but will choose the right moment to tell all..." his note concluded.

Fans on Twitter supported the singer, with many saying that Indians wer with him. "India is with you," wrote one. Another tweeted, "You are pride of India Adnan ji. Keep mesmerizing the world with your music."

Adnan has been an Indian citizen since 2016 after he surrendered his Pakistani citizenship and applied for an Indian passport a year earlier. A popular name and face in the Indian music scene, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2020.