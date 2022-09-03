‘Adim’ wins 2 awards at 44th Moscow Int’l Film Festival

03 September, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 02:49 pm

The film that revolves around the life of slum dwellers was shot in a Tongi slum. Real-life slum dwellers acted in the film which added life to the story

Photo: Collected
Director Juboraj Shamim's debut film "Adim" (The Instinct) has scored two awards at the 44th Moscow International Film Festival in Russia. 

The film bagged Silver Saint George (Special Jury Award) and Netpack Jury Award on the last day of the 44th edition of the prestigious film festival, founded in 1935, that ran from 26 August to 2 September. 

The film that revolves around the life of slum dwellers was shot in a Tongi slum. Real-life slum dwellers acted in the film which added life to the story. 

"There is no greater reward than having my film participate in the main competition at such a level. I have gained new experience by participating here at the invitation of the festival authorities. The respect I got here despite being a young filmmaker is priceless," Juboraj told a local media. 

The cast of the film includes Badshah, Dulal, and Sadek among others. 

The Crowd-funded film was produced under the banner of Juboraj's production house "Roshayon." It was co-produced by Lotus Film. 

Sharing about the film's back-to-back achievements in the festival, Juboraz wrote, 

"Now you can Congratulate me! 

We have won the Silver Saint George award (Special Jury Award) for ADIM (The Instinct) at the 44th Moscow International Film Festival and I got the Netpack jury award earlier. So ADIM (The Instinct) has won two awards in Moscow! I have dedicated this achievement to my loving father Shahjahan Bhuiyan. 

From the beginning of the festival Bahrooz Shaoibi and I being very good friends were always together, surprisingly he got Golden Saint George and me the second one! 

There are lots of well-wishers who tried to reach me but you know it was a very busy time for me and I am going to fly now! So I will answer later, please keep me in your prayers." 

