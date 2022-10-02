'Adim' to be shown at Queens World Film Festival

Juboraj Shamim's film 'Adim' (The Instinct) will be screened at the Queens World Film Festival between 1 to 6 November.

The first screening will be held for special guests only — organisers, jury board, film directors, producers, distributors, and others. The second screening is open for visitors.

Earlier, Adim won the Silver Saint George (Special Jury Award) and the Netpack Jury Award at the 44th Moscow International Film Festival.

Adim is a crowd-funded movie that was shot in the slums of Tongi, featuring actual slum dwellers. The 84-minute film is a joint production of Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

