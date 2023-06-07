Adhora: A star that rose despite the pandemic

Adora Khan. Photo: Cortesy

Although Adhora has been performing in movies for nearly five years, a large part of her career was marred by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She made her debut in 2018, in 'Nayak', directed by Ispahani Arif Jahan. Afterwards, two more movies were released – 'Matal', directed by Abdur Rahim Babu and 'Pagoler Moto Bhalobashi' directed by Atiqur Rahman Lavlu.

"Since my debut, most of my performances were during the Corona period. So I did not get the opportunity to develop my career that much," she said during a recent interview.

"Still, the fact that audiences know my name is a big deal for me. Many actresses don't get a good start, but I did. Only four movies of mine have been released so far, but still many people know me," Adhora said.

Her fourth movie 'Sultanpur' was released on 2 June. Directed by Saikat Nasir, she plays a central character in this movie. The story is set in a bordering area of the country and highlights many social issues.

"I acted in it towards the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. I tried to understand and get into the character before the shooting started. When I play a character, I try to convey the character's message as clearly as possible," Adhora said.

So what makes this movie special?

"Why does the audience go to see a movie? To be entertained. Those who will go to the theatre for that, will be entertained. There are all kinds of emotions, as well as powerful statements, in this movie. Also, it was edited very nicely," Adhora said.

Adhora's confidence and her approach to acting has been praised by many. Nonetheless, naysayers believe that newcomers like Adhora can never fill the void created by the absence of the more established stars of Dhallywood.

"I don't think that's the case. Recognised actors were also once new. They established themselves after proving their merit. That's what we should do as well."

"We should be given the time and guidance they got. A star is created through the support and cooperation of many. So if that environment is created and maintained, I think the youth of today will also reach those heights," she opined.

At present, Adhora is busy with several movies, including 'The Writer', directed by Apurba Rana. She has also signed on for two other movies, 'Unmad' and 'Give and Take', by the same director. Besides, she is slated to work with Wahiduzzaman Diamond in 'Covid-19' and 'Dakshin Duar', with Mazhar Babu in 'Thokar', and with Shafiq Hasan in 'Ekti Cinema'.

"A performer is never satisfied and the desire to perform well lasts a lifetime. I am still waiting for my dream character. Maybe I'll get it, maybe I won't; but I will try to act well all my life," she concluded.