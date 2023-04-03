Adam’s trailer out, set for release this Eid

The trailer of the film 'Adam' was out on Sunday, 2 April.

Directed by Abu Tauhid Heon, the film stars Jannatul Ferdous Oishee and Yash Rohan in leading roles. The movie is set to be released this Eid.

Actress Oishee plays the character of Chameli who gets in trouble in her village for the expected birth of her child out of wedlock.

The film follows the story of Chameli, played by Oishee, a girl who gets in trouble in her village for the expected birth of her child out of wedlock. Her pregnancy becomes the talk of the town and the religious leaders of the village condemn her case.

The cast also includes Pran Roy, Milon Bhattacharyya, Rangan Riddo, Monira Akter Mithu, Sumona Shoma and others.