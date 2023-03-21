Adam Sandler honored with Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize

Reuters
21 March, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 11:22 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler became the 24th recipient of the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday, at an evening event featuring stars Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock and Conan O'Brien to celebrate his comedy and career.

Sandler, whose movies include Spanglish, The Wedding Singer, and The Waterboy, was celebrated for his comedic chops that, while not always winning the hearts of critics, have won over fans and generated billions of dollars.

Dressed uncharacteristically in business attire instead of his trademark shorts and T-shirt, Sandler, 56, said he thought his suit was baggy.

"I don't know if this suit fits me or not, I just threw it on ... for the second time," he told reporters on the red carpet ahead of the show.

"But everything else ... the honor itself, never thought about this in my entire life, never expected anything like this."

Sandler joins the ranks of other comedians who have received the Mark Twain Prize, including Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Letterman, Carol Burnett, Eddie Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres.

The prize is named after novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, better known by his pen name, Mark Twain. The show will air on CNN on March 26.

