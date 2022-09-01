Adam Driver likes what he sees as he gets plump for Venice film

Splash

Reuters
01 September, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 04:21 pm

Related News

Adam Driver likes what he sees as he gets plump for Venice film

A former Marine who has appeared muscle-bound in previous films, Driver was asked if he had been "freaked out" by having to become a middle-aged dad with a paunch in the new Netflix movie directed by Noah Baumbach

Reuters
01 September, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 04:21 pm
The 79th Venice Film Festival - Photo call for the film &quot;White Noise&quot; in competition - Venice, Italy, August 31, 2022 - Cast member Adam Driver and Director Noah Baumbach pose. Photo: Reuters
The 79th Venice Film Festival - Photo call for the film "White Noise" in competition - Venice, Italy, August 31, 2022 - Cast member Adam Driver and Director Noah Baumbach pose. Photo: Reuters

U.S. actor Adam Driver piles on the years in his latest film, "White Noise", which premiered in Venice on Wednesday, but said he liked what he saw as his hairline receded and waistline bulged.

A former Marine who has appeared muscle-bound in previous films, Driver was asked if he had been "freaked out" by having to become a middle-aged dad with a paunch in the new Netflix movie directed by Noah Baumbach.

"I am very satisfied where things are going. It was a window into the future and I am ready," the 38-year-old star told reporters, adding that his body double had not been called on.

"I put on weight. As a back up, we had a back-up stomach, and then we didn't need the back-up stomach. It was just my weight," he said.

Driver portrays a Hitler studies professor who has to face an "airborne toxic event" with his inquisitive children and wife, played by Greta Gerwig, who is suffering from a mysterious ailment that brings its own set of trauma.

"The movie is about life and death and how essentially we have to acknowledge they are the same and exist together rather than be two different things," said Baumbach, who last worked with Driver in the 2019 picture "Marriage Story".

"White Noise" is an adaptation of a satiric 1985 novel by Don DeLillo, but the film still resonates in a world grappling with the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was re-reading (the book) by chance to coincide with the pandemic. I couldn't believe how relevant it felt and how it felt so much like the moment," said Baumbach.

The movie projects a sometimes surreal version of small-town, 1980s America, with exaggerated colours, dancing in the supermarket aisles, atheist German nuns and university classes that view Adolf Hitler and Elvis through the same warped lens.

"DeLillo's novel is a satire of academia as well as pop culture," said Baumbach.

"White Noise", which also stars Don Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith, is one of four Netflix films premiering at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, highlighting the growing ambitions of the U.S. streaming giant.

The highly anticipated "Blonde", starring Cuban actress Ana de Armas in a take on Marilyn Monroe's tragic life, opens next week, while Alejandro González Iñárritu's long-awaited film "Bardo" hits the Lido on Thursday. French film "Athena" completes the Netflix lineup.

Adam Driver / White Noise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

3h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

5h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

6h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

5h | Videos
Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

5h | Videos
What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries