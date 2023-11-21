Actress Tanjin Tisha files complaint over cyberbullying

UNB
21 November, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 11:00 am

Tanjin Tisha at DB office. Photo: UNB
Tanjin Tisha at DB office. Photo: UNB

Renowned actress, model, and television presenter Tanjin Tisha, who has been the talk of the town for the past few days for a variety of reasons, once again made headlines as she went to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) office on Monday, reported being the target of cyberbullying.

According to Detective Branch chief Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid, the actress went there on Monday around 4:30 pm and filed a written complaint.

The actress was recently hospitalised after consuming an overdose of sleeping pills, which sparked the rumour that she tried to commit suicide. After receiving treatment and returning home, she clarified her stance in a Facebook Live on November 16.

Regarding the DB headquarters visit on Monday, Tisha stated, "I have been a victim of cyberbullying for several days, and I believe the DB office is a place of trust. People who visit this place are helped regardless of their status or background, and I am here for the same reason as many well-known individuals have been here in the past when they required legal assistance."

This aforementioned incident is the aftermath of a recently revealed encounter between the actress and a TV journalist who sent her insensitive and inappropriate text messages, according to the actress. In an interview with a private media outlet last Thursday, the actress warned reporters to be careful while covering sensitive personal stories.

Following her remarks, Tisha apologised on Facebook for inadvertently sharing her thoughts during the altercation with the journalist, as her remarks caused an outburst of condemnation, with entertainment journalists protesting on social media.

Although the actress clarified her stance, her latest visit to the DB headquarters ignited many unanswered questions.

"Every netizen has the right to seek legal action upon facing any harassment, and the actress came here to exercise that right. She filed a written complaint, and moving forward, we will proceed with the necessary inquiry and actions," the DB chief told the media in a press briefing following the meet-up.

